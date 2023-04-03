Trump flourishes in the glow of his impeachment

Washington.- Since long before he entered the White House, former President Donald J. Trump has been the type of guy that any publicity is good for. In fact, he once told his advisers, “There’s no bad press unless you’re a pedophile.” Silent money for a porn star? It is obviously no exception to that rule.

And so, while no one wants to be impeached, Trump in a sense finds himself exactly where he loves to be: in the center of the circus, with all the spotlights on him. Days have passed since a grand jury called him a potential criminal seizing the moment for all it’s worth, relishing the spotlight like no one else in modern American politics ever would.

He has sent out fundraising email after fundraising email with the kind of headlines other politicians would fear, including “BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP IMPAIRED” and “RUMORIZED DETAILS OF MY ARREST” and “Yes, I’ve been indicted, BUT”: the “but” being a you can still give him money. And when it turned out that they gave him money, a total of $4 million by his campaign count in the 24 hours after he was indicted, he hawked it as loud as he could, too.

Rather than hide from the indignity of turning himself in to authorities this week, Trump kindly sent out a schedule like a campaign tour, letting everyone know that he would fly Monday from Florida to New York and then turn himself in for photos on Tuesday. police officers, fingerprinting and arraignment. In case that wasn’t enough to turn heads, he plans to fly back to Florida to make a prime-time evening statement at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by the cameras and microphones he so covets.

Never mind that any defense attorney worth a law degree would prefer him to keep quiet; no one who knows Trump could reasonably expect that. He has already trashed the prosecutor (“psycho degenerate”) and the judge in the case (“HE HATES ME”) and, absent a court-issued gag order, he will surely continue to do so. His public comments could ultimately be used against him in a court of law, but to him that doesn’t seem like a reason to remain silent.

“The trick, of course, is to take all the air: to demand all the attention, all the time, to turn everything, including your own impeachment, into an opportunistic moment,” said Gwenda Blair, author of “The Trumps,” the multigenerational biography definitive family of the former president. So far, she added, she has done it “by combining overblown hyperbole with an affirmation of supreme patriotism and religious fervor, quite a package of supreme power.”

By treating the case as a show, rather than a serious problem, you can bring him into disrepute, at least in the eyes of his own supporters. Instead of ducking his head in shame, as many facing the prospect of prison would, he frames it as another Trumpian drama in a life full of them, the ultimate reality show cliffhanger: Will he get out or will his enemies get him? ?

But the ratings-obsessed star’s need to be the center of attention will invariably steer her away from other high-stakes issues. The United States is in the middle of a nuclear confrontation with Russia in the Ukraine, and Moscow has just arrested an American reporter, sparking another hostage crisis. Taiwan’s president is visiting the United States at a time of high tension with Beijing. And just last Friday, the US top general warned of the growing convergence of a hostile Sino-Russian-Iranian axis.