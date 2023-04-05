Trump impeachment: what the trial means for the 2024 US presidential election

The majority of Americans welcome the indictment against ex-President Donald Trump.Image: TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire / Niyi Fote

Analyse

05.04.2023, 08:58 05.04.2023, 08:59

It is historic, marking an unprecedented event in US history, and one thing is certain: The charges against former United States President Donald Trump are making waves.

While Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to mobilize thousands of supporters of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement to back Trump, the majority of Americans appear to support the charges. This is from one of the news channels CNN recently commissioned survey out.

Prosecutors in New York have charged former US President Donald Trump with falsifying business documents in 34 counts. The public prosecutor’s office in New York said on Tuesday that he wanted to hide harmful information and illegal activities before and after the 2016 presidential election. The case is related to hush money payments to a porn actress.

The misrepresented hush money payments to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels are part of the indictment.Bild: IMAGO/ZUMA Wire / imago images

Trump was there and pleaded “not guilty”. What’s next? And what impact would a conviction have on the 2024 presidential election? Watson asked the USA experts Thomas Greven and Simon Wendt.

Trump won’t wake up again until Florida

One thing is for sure: Trump would have expected more support from his supporters. In the end, there are only a few hundred demonstrators – for and against Trump. From an absolute state of emergency that the police can not handle, no trace. The police and journalists remained in the majority.

Only in Florida does Trump comment on the indictment reading in front of a selected audience. Image: AP / Evan Vucci

Even the journey to New York the day before was a media circus. And the day of the indictment is in no way inferior. Everything about this appointment is extraordinary – including Trump’s behavior. The former TV entertainer can’t usually get past a microphone and doesn’t leave any reporter’s question unanswered – in New York he scowls and says nothing. Probably also on the advice of his lawyers.

The former president only speaks in his home in Florida. His fan club is bigger there. The hand-picked audience cheers him on. Trump lashes out at the New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is responsible for prosecuting him. “He should at least resign,” demands Trump. And New York, that was once a great city – but not anymore.

The division of the United States is playing into Trump’s hands

The indictment, says USA expert Simon Wendt when asked by watson, is further evidence of the country’s polarization, “in which both camps only divide the world into black and white.” Wendt is Professor of American Studies at the Uni Frankfurt.

He says some Democrats are pleased that the former president is facing charges – and they feel vindicated. On the other side are the Republicans, who also feel confirmed in their belief that “Trump’s political opponents are trying to harm him by any means necessary.”

Many citizens still stand behind the former president.Bild: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

From the point of view of Thomas Greven, research associate for North American Studies at the University of Bonn, most Americans have their own Opinion formed to Trump. The majority wants to finally end the Trump chapter.

“But part of the Republican base is trapped in a cult of personality”, explains Greven when asked by watson. The indictment doesn’t change that. “On the contrary, you can also from him Violence incited,” adds Greven.

Wendt is also certain: Overall, this polarization leaves Republicans little scope for nuanced analyses. Although almost all party supporters criticized the charges as politically motivated, those who may see them as justified prefer to remain silent than alienate Trump’s base of voters, says the expert.

USA expert Greven sees it similarly. With the story of the “politically motivated witch hunt,” Trump managed to rally a large number of Republicans behind him. What is striking, however, is that the Republican leadership in the Senate has so far remained silent. In the meantime, Greven clarifies, there are also a few voices calling for the former president to be abandoned.

“Trump is losing control of parts of the pending trial – for example over his appointment calendar.” USA expert Thomas Greven

Indictment makes campaigning for Trump competition more difficult

Trump’s most promising competitor, Ron DeSantis, is not one of them. He, too, has criticized the indictment – ​​also because, as Simon Wendt explains, he needs Trump’s voter base. Therefore, DeSantis must be careful with any criticism. Because: The Trump fans play an important role in the primaries. And the indictment against the former president could reinforce the argument that he is the only one who can successfully hold his own against “elitist Democrats.”

In the courtroom, Trump pleaded “not guilty.”Bild: FR42054 AP / Elizabeth Williams

An assessment that Thomas Greven shares. However, he concedes: Trump is losing control of parts of the upcoming process – for example over his appointment calendar. Greven says: “It will be even more problematic for him if there are further charges.” Nevertheless, one thing is certain: Trump has a structural advantage over his competition – his base, which is loyal to him.

This is due to the way in which the nomination of the Republican presidential candidate is carried out: The primary elections for the nomination are carried out in most states according to the winner-takes-it-all principle – i.e. according to the relative majority election. The only exceptions: Maine and Nebraska.

Further proceedings against Trump are likely to follow

Whether there will be a conviction in the end is difficult to judge from the outside, says Greven. He expects that in this case, if at all, it will not be the crime but the attempted cover-up that will cause problems. Unnecessarily, according to the expert. He says:

“Trump could probably have bragged about the affairs; his supporters might have delighted them. And they probably wouldn’t have bothered the opportunistic Christian right and the equally opportunistic business world: the main thing is that he provides anti-abortion judges and low taxes.”

USA expert Simon Wendt does not assume a conviction. At least experts agree that this is relatively low as things stand today. “As in the past, Trump will primarily use delaying tactics to prolong the process,” he estimates. It could be years before a verdict is reached.

Many protesters want to see Trump behind bars.Bild: FR171758 AP / Yuki Iwamura

The two USA experts do not expect that he will end up in prison for this. But: The upcoming trial in New York is probably not the only criminal case that Trump has to face.

Charges for storming the Capitol, attempted vote rigging and stealing classified documents could follow. “The allegations there are more serious and could actually result in a prison sentence,” says Wendt. But he makes it clear: At the moment it is pure speculation.

Should Trump be tried and convicted for his other possible crimes, he would not be the first presidential candidate to campaign from prison. In 1920 the socialist Eugene Debs tried – but failed. Greven trusts Trump to have a similar self-confidence if the worst comes to the worst: “He’s an egomaniac”.

If he manages to get into the White House in this way, that would be associated with a certain immunity. And the conspiracy narrative for Trump’s supporters would be perfect – then, according to Greven, political violence can be expected. The breeding ground for this is already there.

(With material from the dpa)