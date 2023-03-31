Trump indictment: Stormy Daniels says she is “proud” and “hopes” to be called to testify

Stormy Daniels, the porn actress at the heart of the case that is worth Donald Trump to be charged, said to herself “proud” to see the former American president face justice and “hope” to be called to testify, in an interview with the British daily ” The Times published this Friday, March 31.

“It’s huge and sensational and I’m proud”said the 44-year-old actress, real name Stephanie Clifford, who received $ 130,000 just before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent about her past meeting with Donald Trump.

It is in particular this payment, which had not been registered in his campaign accounts, which earned him a criminal charge, a historic first for a former president.

“Whatever the result, it will lead to violence”

“The other side of the coin is that it will continue to divide people and lead them to fight”added the one who claims to have had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump before his election in 2016, which he denies.

“Whatever the result, it will lead to violence”worries Stormy Daniels, who talks about the threats she has already started to receive since the announcement of the indictment of Donald Trump.

The actress, who spoke to the British newspaper from an unspecified location in the United States, says she is scared “for the first time in (his) life”. “I’m not afraid of him or the government, but all it takes is a crazy supporter who thinks he has to do God’s work or protect democracy”she adds.

However, she claims that she “hope” having to testify in court against the 76-year-old former Republican president, even though she hasn’t been officially summoned yet, and that doesn’t scare her.

“I’m not afraid, I have nothing to hide and I’m happy to tell everyone what I know”she insists. “I’ve seen him naked, there’s no way he could be scarier dressed”she adds boldly.

Donald Trump, who wants to return to the White House in 2024, has denounced an accusation “bogus and shameful” orchestrated by the Democrats ahead of the presidential campaign. His lawyer assured this Friday that he was counting ” to fight “ tirelessly to have the charges quashed.