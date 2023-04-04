Trump is accused of 34 counts of document forgery

Donald Trump is read 34 counts of impeachment. The former US President pleaded “not guilty” in a New York court.

Former US President Donald Trump appeared in court in Manhattan on Tuesday, where he had to hear the charges against him – and there are many. Trump was briefly detained for the reading of the extensive indictment, but was allowed to leave the court and New York immediately afterwards.

The prosecutor’s office in New York has charged the Republican with falsifying business documents in 34 cases. He wanted to hide harmful information and illegal activities before and after the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first ex-president in US history to face criminal charges. Trump pleaded not guilty in court.

The district attorney’s office in Manhattan on Thursday announced the indictment against the Republican, who is running again for a presidential candidacy in the November 2024 election. On Tuesday, Trump had to appear in person for the indictment in court in Manhattan. Up to this point, the indictment had been kept under lock and key – the exact details of the allegations were therefore still unclear until the very end.

Allegedly dozens of false entries in business documents

After the indictment was read out in New York, the public prosecutor’s office now announced the details: Trump and others had systematically tried to identify negative information about him, suppress it with money and thus increase his chances in the 2016 presidential election. Trump went to great lengths to cover it all up, making dozens of false entries in business records. Attempts to violate electoral laws are among the criminal activities he has tried to cover up. Under New York election law, it is a criminal offense to conspire to advance a candidate in an election by illegal means.

The background to the case: Shortly before his election as president in 2016, Trump had paid $130,000 in hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels. She had claimed she had sex with him. Trump denies an affair, but not that money flowed. Confidentiality agreements between two parties are not, in and of themselves, illegal. However, Trump is accused of illegally recording the payments, attempting to conceal them illegally and thus wanting to cover up other violations of the law.

Donald Trump: The ex-president enters the courtroom, where his indictment will be read to him. (Those: Mary Altaffer/ap)

Prosecutors list further payments

The payment to Daniels is at the center of the indictment. But prosecutors listed two other payments: a $150,000 payment to model Karen McDougal, who also claimed she had an affair with Trump, which Trump denies. And a $30,000 payment to a former Trump Tower porter who claimed to have information on one of Trump’s illegitimate children.

Lawyer on Trump: “He’s upset, he’s frustrated”

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg emphasized that it’s not just about the one payment to a porn actress: “That’s what this case is about: 34 false statements made to cover up other crimes. In New York State, these are criminal offenses, no matter who you are .”