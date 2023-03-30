Trump is criminally charged in NY

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday that he has been informed that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges related to payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter.

This is the first criminal trial against a former president of the United States and shakes up Trump’s claims to return to the White House in 2024.

The grand jury’s indictment against Trump, 76, is an extraordinary breakthrough after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings. It is likely to boost critics who say Trump lied and cheated his way to the top, and at the same time embolden his supporters who feel the Republican is being unfairly targeted by a Democratic prosecutor.