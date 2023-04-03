Trump landed in New York ahead of his indictment

Former US President Donald Trump has arrived in New York, where an indictment is to be read out against him in court. TV pictures showed how his private plane landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport in the afternoon (local time). The 76-year-old is scheduled to appear in court in Manhattan tomorrow for his indictment.

APA/AFP/Chandan Khanna



Trump is the first ex-president in the history of the United States to face criminal charges. The background is a hush money payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels before Trump’s election as president in 2016. The exact details of the indictment are still under lock and key and should only be known when the indictment is read out.