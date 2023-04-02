Trump lawyers trust judge to throw out indictment

Washington DC, United States.- The lawyers of the Republican tycoon Donald Trump expressed this Sunday confident that a judge will dismiss the indictment against the former President of the United States, and described the case for which he is being investigated in New York as a “political persecution.”

“This case is not even legally sound. In fact, it is a joke. And it will not survive a challenge in court,” one of the lawyers, Joe Tacopina, told ABC.

“I think that an impartial judge will probably recognize that there is something fundamentally wrong and that we are crossing the Rubicon with this political persecution,” added another of the former President’s lawyers (2017-2021), James Trusty, on the Fox network.

“Fortunately, I suspect that the indictment will be legally fragile and that there will be an opportunity for the judge to do the right thing,” he added.

Donald Trump is accused of paying $130,000 to the porn star known as Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep quiet about a relationship they allegedly had, according to the woman’s complaint. Charges will be released on Tuesday.

It is the first time in history that a former President of the United States sits on the accused bench.

The two lawyers estimated this Sunday that Trump, who is running for a new term after losing the 2020 presidential election, is the victim of “political persecution.”

“If he wasn’t a presidential candidate, he wouldn’t have been indicted,” Tacopina told CNN.

The 76-year-old Republican leader announced Saturday that he will speak on the issue next Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. from his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. He must appear that same day in court in Manhattan, New York, to hear the charges against him.

Trump has lashed out at the accusation that he considers “false and shameful” and announced on Friday that he had raised four million dollars in 24 hours for his presidential campaign, after his indictment.