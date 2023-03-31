Trump must go to court: charges put US democracy to the test

“Trump indicted” was emblazoned in capital letters on the front pages of major US newspapers such as the Washington Post and the New York Times early Friday. The Republican is the first former US president ever to face criminal charges. The case involves money that Trump is said to have paid former porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign. The US TV broadcaster CNN called the accusation “historic”, for the “New York Times” it is an “unprecedented moment in US politics” that could become a crucial test for the deeply divided country.

The Manhattan prosecutor’s office has not yet released any more detailed information on the criminal allegations, the document was still “sealed,” it said on Thursday. The deliberations of the 23-person grand jury are secret. A decision was not expected until the end of April. According to CNN, the indictment could total 30 counts.

Charges against Donald Trump Donald Trump is the first ex-US President to be impeached. He is accused of having miscalculated hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

“lunatics” and “scum”

Trump called the charges “political persecution and electoral interference” in a statement released Thursday, saying he was the victim of a “witch hunt” by “the far-left Democrats.” “Impeaching a perfectly innocent person is an act of flagrant election interference,” Trump said. He called on his followers to donate. “With your support, we will write the next great chapter in US history – and 2024 will forever be remembered as the year we saved our republic,” it said. The addressees are asked for donations of 24 dollars (around 22 euros) or more. There is a similar call on Trump’s campaign website on the Internet.

IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Vanessa Carvalho



At a recent event, Trump berated authorities that the New York District Attorney was “investigating something against me, under the aegis of the ‘Department of Justice’ in Washington, that is not a crime, not a wrongdoing, not an affair,” Trump said. Behind it were “radical left-wing lunatics”. The plaintiffs described Trump as “scum”.

Trump wants to run for the White House again in 2024. A trial and potential conviction that could see the Republican face several years in prison could politically jeopardize his plans to run for president again, in terms of support from his party and the Republican base. In purely legal terms, on the other hand, Trump could theoretically also stand as a convicted criminal in the 2024 presidential election.

Leading Republicans outraged

Various Republicans reacted with outrage to the charges and saw them as an attack on democracy. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attacked New York State Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“While he routinely releases violent criminals to terrorize the public, he has used our sacred legal system against President Donald Trump,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter. McCarthy is considered a Trump ally.

call for protests

Radical Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene called for protests. “I’m going to New York on Tuesday,” the ardent Trump supporter tweeted. “We must protest against the unconstitutional witch hunt!” Within the framework of constitutional rights, Trump will be supported and “against tyrants” will protest. “I’ll see you on Tuesday.” Greene is on the far right in her party, spreads conspiracy theories and regularly agitates against minorities.

Even Trump’s biggest internal party competitor Ron DeSantis criticized the approach: “When the legal system is used as a weapon to advance a political agenda, the rule of law is turned on its head.” Former US Vice President Mike Pence described the charges as a “scandal”.

For Democrats ‘nobody above law’

Several US Democrats have also reacted to the charges against Trump and have emphasized the equality of all US citizens before the law. “No one is above the law,” wrote former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday night (local time) on Twitter. She hopes that Trump will respect the legal system.

Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate Majority Leader, also commented on Twitter. Trump is subject to the same laws as any American, he wrote. The judiciary and a jury judged the case, but not the politicians. “There should be no political interference, intimidation or outside interference in the case.” The indictment of a former president is a “grave moment” for the nation, wrote House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries. The rule of law is central to democracy.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden is silent on the charges against his predecessor Donald Trump for the time being. In response to repeated requests from reporters, Biden said in Washington on Friday that he would not comment on the matter.

What’s happening on Tuesday?

According to his attorney Susan Necheles, Trump is likely to appear in court for charges as early as Tuesday. “We expect it to take place on Tuesday,” the defense attorney was quoted as saying on Friday. According to Fox News and NY1, the appointment is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. (8:15 p.m. CEST) in the Manhattan courthouse. By then at the latest, the public will also be officially informed of the details of the allegations.

Media such as the “New York Times” and “Washington Post” wondered in advance how this could work. According to the plan, Trump is to face the court. Judge Juan Merchan, whom Trump accused of hating him on Friday, is responsible. Merchan was “handpicked” by prosecutor Alvin Bragg and his colleagues. Merchan led a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Trump accused Merchan of having acted dishonestly at the time. Weisselberg had pleaded guilty before the actual trial and was eventually sentenced to five months in prison for tax crimes.

ORF analysis: charges against Trump For the first time in US history, an ex-president has been indicted. Former President Donald Trump has been accused of paying hush money to a porn actress. ORF correspondent Thomas Langpaul reports with details from Washington.

The “New York Times” speculated on Friday under the headline “This will happen if Donald Trump is arrested” about the course of events on Tuesday. Trump is expected to go through “standard procedure,” fingerprints, photo, etc. The question is whether he will appear in court in handcuffs. In any case, according to the US newspaper, the procedure for a former president is “anything but routine”. If he turns himself in, he will be spared arrest.

“test case” in several ways

Finally, a big question is the political consequences, not only with a view to the 2024 presidential election, in which Trump wants to run again, but for the whole country. The indictment is “a historic development that will rock the 2024 presidential race,” wrote the New York Times. The Washington Post called the indictment a “test case” for further proceedings, such as after the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.