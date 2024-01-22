Trump on the verge of the Republican nomination in New Hampshire

After the thunderous victory in the Iowa caucus at the start of the primaries, Trump is heading in New Hampshire towards another imminent victory over his only rival: the former US ambassador to the United Nations during the former president’s term.

But Haley, according to polls, has not been able to get close to the former president even in South Carolina, where she was governor from 2011 to 2017. In that state, her state, Trump beats her by more than 15 points.

Polls announce Trump’s next victory

According to a CNN poll, with a pronounced leftist tendency, Trump has 50% of the votes in New Hampshire, while Haley supposedly has 39%.

In recent weeks, the great left-wing media and extreme left in the US They seek to move the state of opinion in favor of Haley, but Trump’s advantage has proven unattainable in all the polls that until now kept Haley behind DeSantis.

More than support, what television stations are looking for is audience ratings during election seasons and extending the primaries with a certain motivation to create a “strong” rival against Trump, when in reality Haley has not been able to go to the front even in her own state .

The schedule for Trump’s nomination as President Joe Biden’s rival in the November elections could accelerate in New Hampshire (northeast).

The former president won a resounding victory against DeSantis in Iowa last week, with Haley in third place, and so far no candidate has failed to obtain the Republican nomination after winning the internal elections in the first two states.

This makes New Hampshire all or nothing for Haley, who was ambassador to the UN in the Trump administration, and who trails her former boss in all polls.

Haley, the rival manufactured by the press

In a new Washington Post/Monmouth poll on Monday, Trump has the support of 52% in New Hampshire, compared to 34% for Haley.

“Because we have similar policies, with strong borders, good education, low taxes, very very few regulations, as few as possible, things that (Haley) doesn’t really talk about, because she’s a globalist,” Trump said to applause at his campaign headquarters in Manchester.

“It’s just not at the same level as it was in 2016. But more than that, what I’ll say focuses on the fact that no matter what it is, chaos follows you,” he told CBS.

With DeSantis out of the race, Haley seeks support among New Hampshire independents – who are allowed to vote in the primaries of both parties and usually opt for more moderate candidates – to confirm what some analysts have described as their “last stand.”

But it will be uphill, having on average more than 15 points disadvantage against Trump in the RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight polls, and when he is in an apparent stalemate.

It remains to be seen if the former governor manages to reach the primaries in her home state, South Carolina, at the end of February.

This northeastern state is a small prize in a long race, allocating only 22 of the 2,429 delegates that will officially designate the Republican candidate in Milwaukee in July.

But it is a reliable indicator at the national level and is considered to set guidelines for the next primaries. However, the level achieved by Haley has been more due to the media than true popular support.

El supermartes de marzo

The call vote “supermarts” March 5thwith 874 delegates on the table, can bring a candidate to three-quarters of the total required for nomination.

Trump’s advisers are betting on being in a position to end the race a week later and want it to end in April.

Democrats hold their own New Hampshire primary on the same day as Republicans, but Biden will not appear on the list of candidates due to a dispute over the election schedule between local officials and the Democratic Party.

Despite this, his followers encourage him to write his name on the ballot and vote for him instead of Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips or self-help book author Marianne Williamson.

Just as Biden’s nomination is taken for granted, the same happens with Donald Trump’s, but the media, always opposed to the path of the former Republican president, try to make it seem like it would be difficult for him to win, something absolutely false, but which the press needs as food to convert it into advertising money and increase audience levels.

Source: With information from AFP