Trump predicts “a bloodbath” in the United States if he does not win the November elections

The former president of the United States Donald Trump announced that there will be a “bloodbath” in his country if he does not win the November elections against Joe Biden.

Trump delivered his warning at a rally held on Saturday in Ohio, the first since last Tuesday, when he secured the delegates necessary for the Republican Party to officially designate him as its candidate for the elections.

“If I am not elected, there will be a bloodbath. It will be a bloodbath for the country,” he said.

Although it was not clear what he meant, since the comment was made at a point in his speech when he was talking about the national automotive industry and alleged Chinese plans to manufacture vehicles in Mexico and then sell them to Americans.

“They will not be able to sell those cars if I am elected. Now, if I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone. That (losing the elections) will be the least of it. It will be a bloodbath for the country,” he warned.

The Democratic Party related his words to the assault on the headquarters of the United States Congress on January 6, 2021, when hundreds of his supporters broke in violently to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

James Singer, a spokesman for Biden’s re-election campaign, said in a statement that he is now doubling down on “his threats of political violence.”

“He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to offer him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his fixation on violence and his thirst for revenge,” he said.

In his speech this Saturday in Ohio, the billionaire magnate added that the presidential elections on November 5 will be the “most important date” in the country’s history, before describing his rival as the “worst president” the nation has ever had.

He also touched on the issue of illegal immigration, and stated that undocumented immigrants are criminals who cannot be called people.

“I don’t know if you can call them people. In my opinion, in some cases they are not. But I can’t say that because the radical left considers it a terrible statement,” he said.