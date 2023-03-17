Trump returns to Facebook and this is his first post after veto

Studies by firms such as Axios indicate that Trump’s return is not free, he is one of the personalities that invest billions of dollars in this segment.

Facebook is considered one of the most valuable social networks in the world.

Along with Trump, the banning of personal brands from social networks became a high-profile activity.

The ex-president Donald Trump He already made his first publication in Facebook after the veto that was the object of Mark Zuckerberg.

With the return of Trump to social networks, it is inevitable to remember the value of investment in digital political advertising, as warned by an Axios study, where it is recognized that the investment of this type on platforms such as Facebook was 388 million dollars, only between January and August 222.

“Nearly $700 million was spent on digital political advertising in the United States between January 1 and August 1, 2022. Of the total, $388 million went to political campaigns on Google and Facebook, while $309 Millions of US dollars were spent on connected advertising or television (CTV)”, explained Statista when exclusively presenting the previous study to subscribers of its platform.

trump returns

The former president of the United States Donald Trump wrote “I’m back” on his new account return to Facebookafter the veto that Mark Zuckerberg He imposed it due to pressure from the media and politicians, when the Republican motivated the seizure of the Congress of that country, by losing the election to JMr. Biden.

The president is back on the social network since he was ousted in January 2021 and in this time he even launched his own social media platform called “Truth Social”so now the billionaire businessman and former president of the United States will begin to publish on social networks such as Twitter and YouTube, where the punishments he had to publish have been lifted.

Since the excesses in the United States Congress in 2021, which led to the suspension of Trump on these platforms, the billionaire has made all kinds of decisions, from starting his own social network, to announcing his attempt to be a candidate again. to the US presidency.

Trump’s return to Facebook is not free, as we saw at the beginning of this note, he is one of the many personalities who invest billions of dollars in advertising within these platforms, thus demonstrating a very important point and he is the one who has to to do with the way brands are performing today.

Like Trump preparing to be a candidate for the presidency of the United States again, other politicians have stood out on social networks for their original campaigns. This has been the case of the former mayor of San Damián Texoloc, Tlaxcala, Miguel Angel Covarrubias Cervanteswhen he drew attention on social networks because he plagiarized the speech of a character from the series Netflix, House of Cards.

In this attempt, the criticism for his occurrence detonated the trend of his name and the story that he then starred in, demonstrating that virality is a key area in the market today as long as it is used correctly.

Because of this, the return of Trump supposes for Facebook a key advertiser in marketing digital politician, but as we have already seen, the businessman is subject to his social behavior, to remain in social networks and the correct message not only requires avoiding summons to take congresses, it also demands the construction of original content, to achieve social conversations quality.

Now read: