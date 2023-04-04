Trump returns to New York to face criminal charges

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump returned to New York Monday for his arraignment and arraignment on allegations related to paying two women money to silence allegations of extramarital sexual encounters. The country’s largest city tightened security for him and warned potential protesters that “this is not the garden for your misdirected anger.”

Trump’s long journey began with a drive from his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate to his private plane — a red, blue and white Boeing 757 with the word “TRUMP” painted in gold letters — all broadcast live on television. The caravan passed groups of supporters who gathered on the side of the road waving banners and cheering, saying the case against him — which stems from payments made during his 2016 campaign — is politically motivated.

Several months into his third campaign to return to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020, Trump and his advisers seemed to enjoy the attention. Pay-TV channels followed his aircraft at airports in Florida and New York with over-the-air broadcasts, and the former president’s son, Eric Trump, escorted a small group of campaign aides on board and posted photos of the sprawling coverage from your seat.

The situation was very different in New York, where Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday, facing a judge in the city where he became famous as a business and entertainment figure, but where he became wildly unpopular since his foray into politics. Prosecutors say the case against him has nothing to do with politics and have defended the work of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is leading the investigation. The rulers of the city called for calm.

“While some rioters may be coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Get a grip on yourselves,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “New York City is our home, this is no garden for your misdirected anger. We are the safest city in the country because in New York City we respect the laws.”

Upon his arrival at New York’s LaGuardia airport, Trump got out of his aircraft alone and walked directly to the waiting black van, with no one to greet him. Only small, scattered groups of supporters gathered along the way, while his motorcade used a police escort to take him to Manhattan. From the air, the procession recalled images of the transfer of a current president and not of a former president facing criminal charges.

Aides noted that Trump spent the entire flight working. In New York, he is scheduled to meet with his lawyers and then spend the night at Trump Tower, before turning himself in to authorities in court.

His return to the city marks the beginning of an unprecedented chapter in American history, as Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges. The former president is betting that the situation could improve his chances of winning the presidency again next year, and his team has boasted that they have raised $7 million since news of his indictment broke last week. .

But even as Trump tries to gain political advantage, there appear to be some limits to the publicity he seeks. In a request filed Monday, Trump’s lawyers asked the judge presiding over the case to prohibit photographic and video coverage of his arraignment.

Following his court appearance, Trump is scheduled to return to Mar-a-Lago for a press conference Tuesday night. At least 500 people have been invited, according to a Republican familiar with the planning and who has been granted anonymity to discuss it. Guests include members of Congress who have endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign, as well as donors and other supporters.

___ Weissert reported from Washington, and Spencer from West Palm Beach, Florida. Associated Press writers Bobby Caina Calvan, Jennifer Peltz, David Bauder and Julie Walker in New York and Lisa Mascaro and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Former President Donald Trump’s plane arrives at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)