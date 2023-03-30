Trump says his impeachment “will come back to haunt Joe Biden en masse” – Hola News

New York, Mar 30 (EFE).- Former President Donald Trump said today, as soon as his accusation was made known in a New York court, that it is one more example of the “witch hunt” to which he is subjected and that “It’s going to turn massively against (President) Joe Biden.”

“Never before in the history of our nation has this been done,” Trump said in a statement posted on his Truth Social social network, accusing Biden’s Democratic Party of “using justice as a weapon to punish a political opponent.” ”.

He then goes on to list the cases where the “radical Democratic left” tries to “destroy the Make America Great Again movement” (MAGA, the right wing of the Republican Party), and there he cites Russia, Ukraine, “the illegal and unconstitutional raid on Mar-a-Lago; and now this.”

Trump, to whom this historic accusation comes in the middle of the campaign to be elected as a Republican candidate and, later, a candidate in the 2024 presidential elections, is already using his first line to attack the Democrats for what he considers “political persecution and electoral interference” .

And he throws the dart squarely at Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, whose office has spearheaded the investigation into the payments to silence porn actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, for which the grand jury voted to indict him today.

He accuses Bragg, who has received hundreds of threats in recent days, of having been “hand-picked and financed” by Democratic mogul George Soros, and of doing “dirty work for Joe Biden” instead of fighting crime. in New York City.

The statement evokes the messages that led to the storming of the Capitol in 2021, with a final call to his supporters and the Republican Party to “beat” Bragg and Biden, and to “remove every last one of these corrupt Democrats from their offices to make make America great again.

Minutes later, he added a second message with the same tone, all in capital letters, comparing his accusation to an “attack” against the country and its “free and fair elections”, and ruling that the US “is now a third world nation, a nation in serious decline.