Trump, the great protagonist of the 2024 primaries in the US

MIAMI – Under the most unusual harassment politician in the history of the United States and with more than 90 pending judicial accusations, the 45th American president emerged as the great protagonist in the so-called Superman before the 2024 primary elections.

Around 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the former president had won in Virginia and North Carolina. Minutes later, Alabama, Oklahoma, Maine, Tennessee, Texas, Massachusetts and Arkansas were officially secured.

Former President Donald Trump wanted to “finally bury” his last rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley, and establish himself as the great champion of his party during “Super Tuesday”, when 15 states voted simultaneously in the primaries.

The news from the US Supreme Court

Before Super Tuesday, Trump already had victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, North Dakota, Idaho and Michigan. His only loss so far is in the District of Columbia.

The so-called Super Tuesday arrived for the former president with the important unanimous decision of the United States Supreme Court that restored him to the 2024 presidential primary ballots.

The Supreme Court ruling rejected all attempts by the left and extreme left in the US to hold the former Republican president responsible for inciting the entry into the Capitol in January 2021, in the midst of a massive demonstration in Washington over irregularities in the November presidential elections. of 2020.

The left invoked the 14th amendment of the Constitution and the Colorado Supreme Court, in an unprecedented ruling because it did not have a previous ruling of insurrection against Trump, decided by majority to remove him from the primary electoral ballot and after others such as Maine and Illinois were added. , the state of Barack Obama.

The judges ruled that the states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to prevent presidential candidates from appearing on ballots. That power resides with Congress, the court wrote in an unsigned opinion.

The result put an end to the radical actions in those three states and in others governed by the left and the extreme left to remove Trump, the great favorite for his party’s nomination and for the November presidential elections, from the ballot, according to all national surveys.

The former president, a victim of brutal political harassment, described the Supreme Court’s decision in Washington hours before Super Tuesday as a “great victory” for the United States.

A Supermarket without surprises

In times past, “Super Tuesday” monopolized all the attention and efforts, both human and fundraising, but this time the forecasts were very clear before Super Tuesday began and both Trump and President Joe Biden had the triumphs in their pockets. in the 15 scheduled states.

Tens of millions of Americans were called to the polls to nominate their Republican and Democratic candidates for the November presidential elections.

They did so from Maine, in the extreme northeast of the United States, to California, on the west coast, passing through Texas, in the south, and even American Samoa, a small territory in the Pacific. Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will also vote.

On the opposite side, the Democrats and the extreme left immersed in an alarming leadership crisis They are added as the only viable option around Joe Biden, who has always had the direct support of former President Barack Obama and a large part of the team that worked during his mandate.

Under other circumstances, Biden would not have the support of the majority of Democrats due, first of all, to his deteriorated mental and physical state, which the major left-wing media in the US and of course the White House try to justify. Secondly, due to the terrible results of his management from immigration, economy to foreign policy.

And it is these three issues that dominate the national surveys aimed at voting intentions for the presidential elections in November of this year.

Biden, after 8:00 pm had also won in Vermont, North Carolina, Iowa, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Maine, Vermount and Virginia.

