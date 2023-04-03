Trump traveled to New York for his appointment with justice – Hola News

Palm Beach (Florida), Apr 3 (EFE).- Former US President Donald Trump traveled to New York this Monday from Palm Beach (Florida), where he was fired by more than 200 supporters on the eve of his appointment with justice to hear the charges in the case of payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump set out at 1:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT) aboard his private Boeing 757, which had been parked for days at Palm Beach International Airport, a city some 120 kilometers north of Miami to which he moved his legal address in 2019 after having resided in New York since he was born 76 years ago.

Since 10 in the morning (15:00 GMT), groups of Trump supporters have been stationed on both sides of the street waving their banners, to which some of the drivers who were circulating there responded by honking their vehicle horns as a sign of warning. support.

More than 200 people with signs and US flags cheered Trump when he passed in a vehicle that was part of a caravan of more than a dozen heading to the airport.

Trump must appear tomorrow Tuesday in a New York court where the charges that the prosecutor Alvin Bragg accused him of and a grand jury approved for the payments allegedly made to the porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 so that she would not talk about a relationship will be read. they would have had about ten years earlier.