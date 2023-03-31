Trump will be prosecuted on Tuesday; faces 30 charges

NY.- Former President Donald Trump faces around 30 charges related to document fraud, according to the NBC news portal.

According to people familiar with the matter, the charges Trump faces remain unknown because the indictment remained sealed after he was indicted Thursday by a New York grand jury for paying a porn actress during his 2016 campaign to hide a relationship. she had with him over a decade ago.

A defense attorney said Trump is “likely” to turn himself in on Tuesday. “We’re working on those logistics right now,” Joseph Tacopina said on NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning.

“He’s not going to hide out in Mar-a-Lago.” “I’m sure they’ll try to get every ounce of publicity out of this thing,” Tacopina said. “The former president will not be handcuffed. I’m sure they will try to make sure they get some joy out of putting him on display.”

Tacopina said that while Trump is not expected to be handcuffed, he will likely be fingerprinted and undergo other routine protocols when he goes to court on Tuesday.

“I don’t know how this is all going to play out. There is no textbook for how a former President of the United States is charged in criminal court.”

Tacopina said Trump and his defense team were shocked by the impeachment news. “Initially we were all shocked. We didn’t think they were really going to go through with this because there is no crime here,” he said.