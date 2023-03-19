Tsugumi Project (J-POP Manga) verso the conclusion | Pop culture

Based on how much was revealed in the sixth volume of Tsugumi Projectarrived sugli scaffali all’inizio of march, sembra own che i prossimi eventi in arrival più avanti rappresenteranno the narrative culmination of the storyoffering to the regular lettori one true and proper climax che potrebbe coinvolgere più personaggi fra quelli in gioco. The information shared on the website, specifically, indicates the beginning of this climactic moment proper from the seventh volume. For those who do not record it, this will be available from the next autumn (you can recover the previous volume of your Amazon).

Tsugumi Project

Tsugumi Project (J-POP Manga) conclusion verse

Per chi non sapesse, Tsugumi Project If he presents as a seinen manga, even if in his story it is impossible not to notice any artistic influences coming directly from Europe. If it is about the first impregnative and continuative experiment carried out by ippatu assistant say shinichi ishizuka and say Jiro Taniguchi.

Your publication is officially started in 2019with the French publisher ki-on He has started to publish it as original manga in France, it will follow in 2021 from Weekly Young Magazine by Kodansha, which has serialized it in Giappone. Da noi il manga è stato publicato da J-Pop Manga. Then find a brief sinossi della storia al centro di Tsugumi Project: In the future, a soldier by name Lion He comes before his family with an inventive accusation launched on a suicide mission: I will recover a periculous weapon from a mortal place, a place governed by enormously irradiated and mutati, a place in a known time, 200 years old, like Giappone. Non ci si aspetta che lui ei suoi compagni di squadra sopravvivano in questo posto. One of the scare informations that have been the name of the weapon: Toratsugumi. Gli eventi s’innescano cuando le potenze europee, dopo aver bombardato il posto per liminare sul nascere la minaccia di quest’arma, scoprono che no è mai state del tutto distrutta, dato che possiede alcune caratteristiche biologiche, trovandosi en uno stato dormiente.

Thing dobbiamo aspettarci dai prossimi numeri di Tsugumi Project? Da questa storia dalle tinte survival e psicologiche che fonde insieme fantapolitica e fantasy, in a story that continually investigates the human spirit of its protagonists? Non ci resta che attendere nuovi dettagli.