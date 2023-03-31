Tsunade goes from Naruto to real life with this sensual cosplay of an influencer from Brazil

Tsunade goes from Naruto to real life with this sensual cosplay of an influencer from Brazil

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 31, 2023

Tsunade Senju, Shizune’s mentor Sakura Haruno and Ino Yamanaka has been hailed by the fandom of Naruto as the favorite waifu of the followers of this manga – anime, not only because of the adventures she starred in, but also because of her physical attributes.

The program based on the manga written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, produced by Pierrot, distributed by Aniplex and broadcast on TV Tokyo initially, showed Tsunade in a good part of its 220 episodes, part of Naruto’s success in the world of anime.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *