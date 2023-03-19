TTC Sparkasse Bludenz 6th round spring

In the 6th round of the Vorarlberg team championships, TTC Sparkasse Bludenz also had some great successes.

There was a clear 6:2 home defeat for them 1st team in the national league against favorite Lustenau 1. Ronny Fischer, Krainz Frederik and Markus Küng fought hard, but after narrow individual defeats it was not enough to get a better result.

There was also a clear defeat for our team 2nd team against Klaus 2. The players Wolfgang Kunze, Martin Haslwanter, Dieter Krönung and new to the team Flir Emilio had no chance against the strong team from Klaus. Only Dieter was able to get the honor point for Bludenz.

The remains on course for success 3rd team (image) with Josef Bickel, Maletic Armin, Sandro Sonderegger and Schuster Harald also against Feldkirch/Gisingen 6. So they hardly gave their direct promotion opponent a chance and won deservedly 8:2. All in all a great team performance.

There was also a clear victory for ours 4th team against Lochau 3. The team with Michael Dablander, Sebastian Florea, Nowak Janusz, Berchtold Christoph and Luca Krönung used their home advantage and clearly won 8:3.