Tuchel arrival: Havertz again an issue at Bayern

Thomas Tuchel has only been a coach at FC Bayern since the end of last week. Apparently he dropped the name of a potential newcomer internally. As reported by ‘Sport Bild’, Kai Havertz’s personal details were discussed.

Tuchel worked successfully with the German international at Chelsea. There, the 23-year-old recently showed improving form, but like so many others, he is also considered a sales candidate in the summer. Bayern have been interested in Havertz for years.

Together with Tuchel, however, it was initially decided not to start an offensive around the offensive all-rounder. Finally, give it to the tens position “an oversupply in the Bayern squad”. In fact, Thomas Müller (33) and Jamal Musiala (20) are currently blocking this role, but Havertz has been playing a center forward for Chelsea since Tuchel’s days.

Havertz raves about Tuchel

Meanwhile, Havertz himself speaks in the current ‘Sport Bild’ issue and asserts that Tuchel has him “definitely made a better player”. Asked about Bayern’s efforts to get him before his Chelsea move, Havertz says: “Bayern is generally a huge club that it’s hard to say no to as a German player, but my personal goal has always been to play abroad at some point.”