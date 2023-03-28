Tuchel wish: Bayern pushes advertising for Barry

FC Bayern is fighting on behalf of Thomas Tuchel for assistant coach Anthony Barry, who is currently still under contract with Chelsea. A request from Munich has meanwhile been received by the Londoners, reports the ‘Bild’. Barry himself have submitted his transfer request to the Blues.

Yesterday, Monday, Tuchel’s announcement that he wanted to bring Barry on board made waves. Chelsea had been disappointed by the public advance of the ex-coach, who considered Barry his “absolute wish” had designated. In the end, whether the commitment succeeds should primarily depend on the amount of the transfer fee.

