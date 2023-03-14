Tuesday: $200 million stolen, cardboard drones used in war

Unknown hackers have stolen hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency from crypto lender Euler Finance. The platform promises clarification and searches for the assets. Australia is delivering kits of cardboard and styrofoam drones to Ukraine. They can also be used as a deadly weapon. And the German gas reserves have again undercut the lowest value of the year – the most important reports in a nutshell.

It is though “only” the 26th biggest crypto theft of all timebut the Damage is around 200 million US dollars in cryptocurrencies. First, the blockchain surveillance company PeckShield had on the Million hack against crypto lending platform Euler Finance made aware. There you are contrite, promises that clarify the exact incident and to try recover the funds. Several Euler investors, on the other hand, are complaining. Crypto hack: $200 million stolen from crypto lending platform

Die “Corvo Precision Payload Delivery System”-Drohnen (PPDS) by the Australian company Sypaq Systems made from a composite of cardboard and styrofoam. Come as a flat kit delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and assembled there. Actually, the PPDS developed for humanitarian purposes been. They were originally intended to be used to deliver medicines, for example. Apparently, for Ukraine other areas of application are now planned. Australian cardboard drones are helping Ukraine in the war

This week is the lowest value of the year has been undercut again. The Federal Network Agency reported one on Monday Total filling level of all German gas storage of almost 64 percent. With it the value decreases from week to week further down. Storage was last at this level in July 2022, in the midst of last year’s major replenishment phase. But despite the low value are the reserves are still very well positioned compared to the previous year. Germany’s gas storage facility: The filling level continues to fall

The free and non-commercial Freiburg broadcaster Radio Dreyeckland (RDL) has on its homepage linked in an article to the archive of the forbidden association “linksunten.indymedia”.. Then it happened on January 17, 2023 Police raids on the private homes of RDL employees and on the station’s premises. The searches lay a state security investigation because of the suspected violation of a ban on association perish. RDL and the civil rights activists of the Society for Freedom Rights (GFF) go now in court because of the police searches. It should be clarified in court whether it can be punishable by law to set a link in a press report. Raids for linking: civil rights activists go to court

It is in the US Parliament Renewal of a central legal basis for the comprehensive monitoring programs of the country. Section 702 allows NSA, FBI & Co. mass surveillance. Now a key MP has revealed that he exactly investigated by the FBI on the basis of this regulation became. It’s about one “egregious violation”which shakes trust in the secret services and endangering fundamental values ​​of US democracy, said the parliamentarian who was spied on. A simple renewal of the legal regulation will not exist with him. US Mass Surveillance Powers: Key Congressman Spied On

