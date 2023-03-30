Turkey’s parliament is expected to approve Finland as a NATO member

In the beginning, things went at a furious pace – 28 NATO countries approved both Sweden and Finland as members. But this summer it came to a screeching halt when Turkey announced that it had no intention of letting the countries in, at least not without getting something in return. Hungary has also waited for its decision.

But now the final decision on Finland’s membership can soon be made. Hungary’s parliament recently gave the green light and on Thursday afternoon the issue will be raised in Turkey’s parliament, according to Turkish media.

– It is very difficult that this will be approved. Erdogan’s AKP party with its allies has a broad majority in parliament, says Tomas Thorén.

As far as Sweden is concerned, the tone has not changed – Turkey’s no is firm – but there are some signs that it could change, according to Thorén.

Hear about why Turkey may have to change its attitude to Sweden’s application in the clip above.