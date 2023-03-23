Turn the clock forward or back?: The five best mnemonics for the 2023 time change

Who has turned the clock? And above all: in which direction? Twice a year many Germans find out: “Oh yes. time change. Do I have to put the clock forward or backward now?”

Not anymore. We’ll tell you the ten best mnemonics for the time change, so you never have to ask yourself again: “Forward or backward?”

Time change 2023: When exactly will the clock change? The time change takes place in the Night from Saturday (March 25) to Sunday (March 26). In doing so, the clock at 2 a.m. sharp around presented an hour (at 3 o’clock).

1. The garden furniture classic

The garden furniture memory aid is probably one of the most common and popular memory aids when it comes to the question of the direction of the time change.

The mnemonic: In spring you put the garden furniture in FRONT OF the house, in winter you put it BACK in the basement or shed. Accordingly, the clock is put forward one hour in spring and back one hour in winter.

2. The 2-3-2 principle

With the 2-3-2 formula the year is broken down into its chronological parts.

We start in spring and set the clocks from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. in March. Later, in October, the clock is turned back to winter time: from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. This results in the order 2-3-2.

3. The thermometer rule

The memory aid is very simple: In spring there are PLUS degrees, in winter there are MINUS degrees.

Accordingly, the clock is put forward one hour in March (plus), in October it is put back one hour (minus).

Abolition of the time change – Wasn’t there something? Already in 2019, the EU Parliament voted for one Abolition of the time change. The basis for this was a survey, according to which a majority of Germans do not like the constant change between summer and winter time and the associated mini-jet lag refused. That was the last changeover for the end of 2021 provided in promising. However, little has happened since then. When it comes to implementation, the clocks in the EU bodies seem to be ticking more slowly. The realization fails complex processes in the EU. After the EU Parliament had approved the EU Commission’s proposal to abolish the time change, the decision was made the European Council. So far, however, he has not been able to bring himself to find a common position.

4. For vocal friends

Another mnemonic focuses on the vowels:

In the summer to the front, in the winter to the rear.

The order OOII is easy to remember. What is meant is that the clock at SOalways an hour beforeOis produced, in the Winter the clock becomes one hour after hinted.

more on the subject The clock will soon be turned Who actually needs that anymore? The watch’s life of its own Got my pointer Recipe for all morning grouches Still tired? This will wake you up faster

5. Jump forward, fall back.

What works for the Americans also works for us: “Jump forward, fall back” (“Jump forward, fall back”) is probably the most well-known mnemonic for the time change in the United States.

What is meant is that in spring jump) forward the clock forward) rotates, in the fall case), you set the time back back).

Time change in the USA Most parts of the US are similar to ours a summer time and a winter time. Accordingly, the clocks are changed across the pond in spring and autumn as well. However, the time change in the USA takes place on different days: On March 12th the clocks are switched to daylight saving time on November 5th reset to winter time. Not all of the United States participates in the time change. exceptions form Hawaii, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Virgin Islands and much of the state of Arizona (exception here: the indigenous reservation Navajo Nation), where one can find oneself against a switch to daylight saving time (“Daylight Saving Time”) decided. Will also be in the US the advantages and disadvantages of the time change hotly debated for years. As early as March 2022, the US Senate decided unanimously the abolition of winter time. However, the decision then faltered in the House of Representatives.

To home page