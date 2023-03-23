Turn the clock forward or back?: The five best mnemonics for the 2023 time change

Who has turned the clock? And above all: in which direction? Twice a year many Germans find out: “Oh yes. time change. Do I have to put the clock forward or backward now?”
Not anymore. We’ll tell you the ten best mnemonics for the time change, so you never have to ask yourself again: “Forward or backward?”
1. The garden furniture classic
The garden furniture memory aid is probably one of the most common and popular memory aids when it comes to the question of the direction of the time change.
The mnemonic: In spring you put the garden furniture in FRONT OF the house, in winter you put it BACK in the basement or shed. Accordingly, the clock is put forward one hour in spring and back one hour in winter.
2. The 2-3-2 principle
With the 2-3-2 formula the year is broken down into its chronological parts.
We start in spring and set the clocks from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. in March. Later, in October, the clock is turned back to winter time: from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. This results in the order 2-3-2.
3. The thermometer rule
The memory aid is very simple: In spring there are PLUS degrees, in winter there are MINUS degrees.
Accordingly, the clock is put forward one hour in March (plus), in October it is put back one hour (minus).
4. For vocal friends
Another mnemonic focuses on the vowels:
In the summer to the front, in the winter to the rear.
The order OOII is easy to remember. What is meant is that the clock at SOalways an hour beforeOis produced, in the Winter the clock becomes one hour after hinted.
5. Jump forward, fall back.
What works for the Americans also works for us: “Jump forward, fall back” (“Jump forward, fall back”) is probably the most well-known mnemonic for the time change in the United States.
What is meant is that in spring jump) forward the clock forward) rotates, in the fall case), you set the time back back).