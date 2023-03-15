Turns out beauty sleep is real. Here’s How Sleep Affects Your Looks – Up News Info

You may have heard this quality sleep is essential for our general well-being, but did you know that it is also an important factor that has an impact on our appearance? When you think of anything that affects your skin, sleep isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. However, it is not always easy for us to get the recommended ones. seven to nine hours of restful sleep. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimate 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders. Inadequate sleep not only impacts your mental and physical healthbut even your physical features like hair, eyes, and skin.

So what does poor sleep do to your appearance and your health? Here’s what we know.

The Science Behind Restful Sleep

When you sleep, your body enters recovery mode and each stage of sleep is crucial for skin recovery. During different stages of sleepthe body produces several hormones including human growth hormonemelatonin and cortisol. These hormones play a vital role in recovery, including repairing the skin from daily damage, keeping our skin looking youthful and protect your skin from free radicals which can damage cells.

When you sleep, every hour counts. If you’re having trouble getting the recommended sleep times, check out our guide to how to sleep better.

Why poor sleep affects appearance

A 2017 study found that lack of sleep has the potential to negatively affect your facial appearance and may decrease others’ willingness to socialize with the sleep-deprived person. Here’s how not getting enough sleep affects your appearance.

Skin: Let’s start with the basics. Lack of sleep affects your appearance by making you look tired. You know, bags under the eyes and all that jazz. Not only does poor sleep affect your skin, but also its normal functions, such as collagen production. Excess cortisol due to the stress of sleep deprivation is a common cause of acne.

Hair: Lack of sleep also affects your hair growth Since collagen production is affected when we don’t get enough sleep, which makes your hair more prone to hair thinning or loss. Sleep deprivation can also cause stress on the body and increase cortisol, which can lead to hair loss.

Eyes: A single night of bad sleep is enough to cause dark circles under eyes. Lack of sleep can cause the blood vessels around your eyes to dilate and create dark circles or puffiness. Depending on your natural skin tone, these dark circles may be visible as shades of blue, purple, black, or brown.

Lack of sleep affects your body and mind

Sleep deprivation goes beyond affecting the way you look. Lack of sleep can also affect the functioning of your body and mind.

Impact of poor sleep on your body

Prolonged deprivation can make you feeling lethargic and tired, which means less energy to get through the day. Other studies have linked lack of sleep to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and high cholesterol due to higher cortisol levels.

Impact of poor sleep on your mind

Studies show that sleep deprivation can affect memory function and emotional stability, as well as impair decision-making abilities. bad sleep can affect your work performance, lead to mood swings, and heighten emotions like anger and sadness.

Data from a 2021 study found that people aged 50 to 60 who slept 6 hours or less were at increased risk of developing dementia. Those who slept less than the recommended seven hours were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia later in life than those who slept the recommended hours.

The link between lack of sleep and weight gain

In addition to your appearance, the way you sleep can also impact your weight. Sleep deprivation has been linked to weight gain and increased risk of obesity in men and women. Similarly, people with severe Sleep Apnea experience increased weight gain.

A study that followed 68,000 middle-aged American women for 16 years found that women who slept five hours or less per night where 15% more likely to become obese during the study than those who slept seven hours.

How to get your beauty rest

Ready to catch up on some beauty rest? Follow these sleeping tips for better skin:

How to build a good routine? Here are four steps to try:

1. Go to bed at around the same time each night.

2. Wake up at around the same time each morning.

3. Limit your 30 minute naps or less.

4. Maintain a regular sleep schedule on weekends.

