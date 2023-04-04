Tutorial: download Ghostwire Tokyo before its release in the PC and Xbox Game Pass

A few days before the release of Ghostwire: Tokyo, it is already possible to download it in order to launch the title directly when it is released in the Xbox Game Pass. This turns out to be a good thing for small connections who feared not being able to embark on the adventure on D-Day. It is also already possible to download it on PC via the PC Game Pass.

Pre-install Ghostwire: Tokyo

Fearsome supernatural forces summoned by a dangerous master of the occult have invaded Tokyo and caused the disappearance of its population in an instant. In Ghostwire: Tokyo, FACE THE UNKNOWN by forging an alliance with a powerful spectral entity seeking revenge, and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to reveal the dark truth behind his disappearance.

Xbox Series X|S players, you can start downloading Ghostwire: Tokyo right now. It will be necessary to reserve 25.88 GB on Xbox Series X and 22.4 GB on the Microsoft Store in order to be able to launch the game on the day of its release on these media, April 12. To install it on Xbox, nothing could be simpler, just go through the Xbox Game Pass tab on your Xbox Series X|S and select the game to start the operation.

How to Download Ghostwire: Tokyo Early on PC

Have a PC running Windows 10 or 11.

Download the app Xbox.

To log in.

In the “Game Pass” tab, scroll down and find Ghostwire: Tokyo in the “Coming to Game Pass” list.

Click on the game card.

Click on “Pre-install”.

Choose location and download the game.

Ghostwire: Tokyo on the Microsoft Store