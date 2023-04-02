Tutorial: download Minecraft Legends before its release in the Xbox Game Pass

A few days before the release of Minecraft Legends, it is already possible to download it in order to launch the title directly when it is released in the Xbox Game Pass. This turns out to be a good thing for small connections who feared not being able to embark on the adventure on D-Day. It is also already possible to download it on PC via the PC Game Pass.

Pre-install Minecraft Legends

The piglin’s corruption of the Nether spreads across the Surface, scorching everything it touches. Are you the hero who will protect this sweet land? Plan your strategy and take on the piglins in epic battles – but beware: they always fight back. Attack piglin bases by day and defend your allies by nightfall. Explore lush biomes filled with treasure and danger, meet new friends and reunite with familiar creatures. With the Helpers at your side, all you have to do is save the world.

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players, you can now start downloading Minecraft Legends. It will be necessary to reserve 7.04 GB on Xbox Series X in order to be able to launch the game on the day of its release, which is April 18. To install it, nothing could be simpler, just go through the Xbox Game Pass tab on your Xbox Series X|S or your Xbox One and select the game to start the operation.

Minecraft Legends on the Microsoft Store