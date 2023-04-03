Tutti Frutti: A conversation with Molotov

We can definitely ensure that Molotov It is one of the most important bands in the history of Mexico. Through a particular sense of humor and highly accurate political criticism, the group managed to become a benchmark for national rock in the 90s and 2000s, and their legacy continues 26 years after the release of their intrepid debut: Where will the girls play?

Next to caifans, Cafe Tacvba y Zoe, Molotov He was able to clearly differentiate himself from other contemporary exponents with an explicit discourse that connected with the youth of that time and accompanied various key moments in Mexico’s recent political history.

Foto: Getty Images

What has happened with the band recently? Five years after his MTV Unpluggedthe group has undergone internal transformations, which triggered the composition of a new album: Only Delirious.

Problems with addictions, confinement due to the pandemic, personal experiences and the camaraderie between the members of the group shaped the themes of the album, which paints to become the most personal album in the history of the band.

Photo: Wireimage via Getty Images

The album will be published this April 30… already merit! In addition, the band will celebrate this release and its 28-year career with a monumental concert at Foro Sol.

this week in Tutti Frutti PodcastMolotov spoke to us about their present and also about the great future that awaits them in 2023.

Join us!

