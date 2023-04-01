TV Azteca launches casting to participate in Survivor and these are the requirements

The controversial reality show Aztec TV, Survivor Mexicoreturns to the screens with a new season, which, they say, will be the last and the television station surprised by releasing details of the castingopen to the general public.

Given this, everything seems to indicate that Survivor Mexico will say goodbye to the screens, with a fourth season, which is already looking for its participants, which may include several celebrities.

How can I enter Survivor?

TV Azteca launches call for Survivor Mexico.



TV Azteca announced through its social networks and programs that the call to participate in the fourth season of Survivor México has been opened, and as a first step, applicants have to sign up for the “TV Azteca en vivo” app.

“You can be part of the new season of Survivor Mexico! Attend the face-to-face castings or participate in the digital casting on the live TV Azteca app,” the call indicates.

So far, TV Azteca has confirmed that the castings will take place in: Tijuana on April 14 and 1, Veracruz on April 17 and 18, Guadalajara on April 21 and 22, Monterrey on April 24 and 26 and finally in Mexico City on April 28, 28 and 30.

Survivor Mexico casting.



It should be noted that it is indicated that the fourth season of Survivor México will be the last, since like Exatlón México, it is recorded in the Dominican Republic, and speculation indicates that TV Azteca no longer has the necessary budget to carry them out.

Winner of Survivor Mexico 2022

Julián Huergo was the winner of Survivor Mexico third season.



The third season had winner to Julián Huergowho took 2 million pesosthis after having led the voting.

Let’s remember that the third was one of the most controversial, and had the participation of yousefformer participant of Exatlón who left the reality show after being betrayed, nahomiehe Mexican model of Japanese origin, Kenta and various celebrities such as Javier Ceriani, Gabo Cuevas and more.

So far, it has not been leaked, who will be the next famous participants of Survivor MexicoHowever, the season has already begun to generate a lot of anticipation.

