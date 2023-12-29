TVE will not finally broadcast Pekn Express

A little over a year ago, a rumor came to light that pointed to the possible return of one of the most demanding reality shows on television, Pekn Express. A program in which A group of couples must travel a total of 10,000 kilometers to become the winners of a prize of 100,000 euros.in addition to what they obtain in each stage.

Different rumors pointed to the return of the contest, which lived its last edition in 2016 and in La Sexta. Everything indicated that it was going to be TVE who would issue a new edition after negotiating with the production company Boomerang. But, in a turn of events, he is finally ruled out, as sources from the network have confessed to Digital Confidential.

There was talk that could premiere in the second half of this yearbut nothing else was known, which led us to think that this return of Peking Express could occur in 2024. Now, we already know that this will not be the case either.

And when the negotiation was going to be closed, another program came to light that gained more strength, that of The Conqueror, another reality show that they have brought from Basque regional television, and that has not obtained the expected data in its 14 installments, placing these well below the average of the network despite the extreme tests that its contestants have faced, as well as the adverse conditions they have had to deal with. A program that has been presented by Raquel Sánchez Silva and Julian Iantzi, and that meant the discarding of Pekn Express.

Six editions on two television channels

In this way, they say goodbye to a contest that has passed through different channels, for Four, on Antena 3 and La Sextaand which has also been presented by Paula Vzquez (First season), Raquel Sánchez Silva (second and third), for Jess Vzquez (fourth), and for Cristina Pedroche (fifth and sixth).