Twenty One Pilots paid homage to Blink-182, the heroic psychedelia of Tame Impala and other highlights on Saturday at Lollapalooza Argentina

“We are not supposed to be giving this show, but hopefully this is everything you expected. And just in case…”. In fact, he didn’t even have time. Tyler Joseph to leave some ellipses because right away Josh Dun counted three and the rest of the Twenty One Pilots they came out plowing with a version of “All The Small Things”, one of the indelible hits of blink-182 to unleash the storm of agite on the part of the public that had been left with the desire to see them.

Of course, the Californian punk-pop trio was scheduled for this edition of lollapalooza argentina but a torn ligament in one of the drummer’s fingers Travis Barker left them out of the game. The production of the megafestival provided a luxury replacement with the high-impact show and tribune of the alternative duo + band, one of the most watched on Saturday night. At the other end of the property and looking like a troll on acid, melanie martinez it brought out its irregular pop.

Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots (Photos: Franco Fafasuli / Gustavo Gavotti)

For the second day in a row, more than 100,000 people arrived at the San Isidro Hippodrome and the crowd that stayed until the last was rewarded. Because they were not only participants in the chorus of “Morph” -propelled by thick jets of smoke- or “Ride” -with Tyler floating above his people-, but for the umpteenth time so far this year lola They remembered that they live in the country of the world champion. Almost on the last minutes of the day that is three months after obtaining “the third”, Jesse Blum drew his trumpet, struck up a melody that started something botera and led to the “Muchaaachoooos” of The fly in a serenade key

For the audience, the party was continuous because the silences between songs were filled with the noise that came from Perry’s, where the Bresh party playlist was playing: in one, the chorus of Quevedo in his “BZRP Music Session #52” (“Queeeeeeedateeeee…”) it fell right between “Stressed Out” -Tyler climbed up one of the mangrullos installed in the center of the field to sing it from there- and “Heathens”. Afterwards, the singer took advantage of his last excursion towards the shifting tide that he experienced from minute zero and triggered the “Trees” bass drum, which caused the last burst of confetti and shouts of the day. Of course, those who wanted to follow her for a while longer, went to dance the fresh and beachy dj set of Jamie XXtotally stripped of the psychedelic and luminous languor of his band The xx.

True to his custom, Tyler Joseph came out hooded to give the Twenty One Pilots show at Lollapalooza Argentina 2023

“The effects can take up to 30 minutes to kick in, so now is a good time to take rushium if they haven’t done it yet,” suggested from the screens the representative of a fake pharmaceutical corporation that sells a medicine that “improves the perception of time” and that is something like the “official sponsor” of TV shows. tame Impala. It comes in a liquid, pill or psychedelic song format, which was what the crowd that gathered at the foot of the Samsung stage ended up choosing for this rock psychotherapy.

The expectation was high since the leader Kevin Parker He warned in the previous one that he had fractured his hip when he was preparing to run a half marathon. His slow walk and on crutches was applauded and gave him the strength he needed to start with “One More Year” and “Borderline”.

Kevin Parker gave his show on crutches due to the injury he suffered to his hips

The woolen bag and his long hair in the wind made the Australian look like a technicolor Cobain or a psychedelic Jesus. Standing or sitting but almost always armed with his guitar and pedal boards, he marked the pulse and the changes of direction of the powerful orchestra that he programmed exactly as his obsessions and melodic whims dictate. Half an hour into the show, just when the scientist promised that the effects of the rushium, lasers accompanied the flash of “Elephant” and “Lost In Yesterday”. And the vertigo of “Let it Happen” would end up transforming the dance into pogo. “Oleeee, oleee, ole, oleee… Kevin, Keviiin”, the fans celebrated the delivery. “I don’t know that one”, she joked with false modesty and at the limit of her physique. “The one I know is: ‘Muchaaaaachoooos'”, she returned, while the bassist Cam Avery He proudly showed how well the 10 of Lionel Messi with the three stars

“Keep in mind that the effects of rushium they can last up to 48 hours, so there is nothing to worry about if the perception of time feels a little different tomorrow”, they had warned in the previous “prospectus” just before it was blurred. And judging by the happy smiles from the audience after the finale with “The Less I Know The Better” -perhaps the most new on a global level – of global rock hymns – and “New Person, Same Old Mistakes”, the Tame Impala effect may remain stuck in the emotional memory of those who saw them for a longer time.

Tame Impala closed their show at Lollapalooza Argentina with “The Less I Know The Better” and “New Person, Same Old Mistakes”

“Let’s raise a toast to Taylor Hawkins, who gave her last show here, in this place. This song is for him and for you.” bottle in hand, Perry Farrel announced “Ocean Size” to give an emotional nuance to the garage show of Jane’s Addiction. Big as an ocean had been the drummer’s display of foo fighters at the closing of Lollapalooza Argentina 2022 -in which Perry participated as a surprise guest-. And also deep as a body of blue water was the sadness caused by her sudden departure.

The circus owner and his companions Eric Avery, Stephen Perkins -Another fan of La Scaloneta, like the bassist of Tame Impala and yungblud– and Josh Klinghoffer they played rock, distortion and cabaret at sunset over the San Isidro Hippodrome. The Spanish intro of “Stop!” preluded the chaos that the Jane’s had anticipated in dialogue with teleshow: It would be a recital full of jams and tension spikes caused both by the guitar of the former Red Hot Chili Peppers and by the sexy performance they provided Etty Lau Farrell -Perry’s wife- and two other strippers who danced on a rocking horse and some kind of square climbers.

Perry Farrell, frontman of Jane’s Addiction

The colorful distortion on the screens broke up the broadcast image, so if anyone wanted to see detail, they had to get closer. Rock palates did not miss it and celebrated the extended version of “Three Days” as well as the kiss that Etty Lau placed on her husband. “What are they going to do later, when they get home? Fuck ”, suggested a horny Farrell behind the painting. After the intimate “Jane Says” -with Avery on acoustic guitar-, they said goodbye until next time with “Been Caught Stealing”. “I really liked them, I’m going to listen to them”, was the conclusion of a girl who hurried her step so as not to miss the English The 1975whose singer Matty Healy He imitated Perry in taking a bottle of wine up his nose.

Just after Jane’s Addiction and from the Alternative stage, Catupecu Machu his new reincarnation came to light. After it was reactivated at Obras Sanitarias at the end of last year and began touring festivals around the world, its debut at Lollapalooza Argentina arrived with the same plan as always: to keep alive the spirit and work of Gabriel Ruiz Diaz with his brother Fernando as a verbose shaman.

Perry Farrell dedicated “Ocean Size” to Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer

The beginning of “Magia Veneno”, the extended version of “Perfectos cromosos” -resignified with the presence of Abril Sosa in the patches- or the rereading of massacre (“One of the best modern rock bands”, according to the singer) starting with “Plan B: Longing for Satisfaction” to keep the intensity going.

Among the hits that marked the pulse of the first 2000, the group allowed itself a crossover with an exponent of the music of these days: ca7rielwho in an interview with teleshow He had told that one of his first big recitals as an audience was one of Catupecu in Obras, he got up to sing “Eso vive”. He was not the only one of the new generation who paid tribute to the music of the Ruiz Díaz at Lollapalooza: on Friday, the band from Thunder he had released a fragment of “And what I want is for you to tread without the ground” as an outro of “Fuck the police”.

The shamanic cry of Fernando Ruiz Díaz, who keeps alive the work and spirit of his brother Gabriel Ruiz Díaz with this new reincarnation of Catupecu Machu

The public of Lollapalooza Argentina on Saturday night

“I LOVE YOU YOU”, celebrated the capital letters of a sign made with the moving letters of a cell phone and facing the accusing finger that pointed from the screens. Under a sun of kinder intensity than the one that was present on Friday afternoon, the people of Mendoza you point it out to me They continue to recover the filming that had stopped after the brief hiatus in which they remained in the last three years. His taste for eighties Argentine rock filtered by his indie baggage that borders on the millennial and the centennial derived in songs that are already small hymns of the last five years, such as “Laser 420”, “Big Bang” or the melancholic ballad “Agua marfil”. , with which Juan Saieg, Cocó Orozco and Lucca Beguerie Petrich decided to close their show by singing it to their audience.

Juan Saieg, from Usted Señalemelo, hooded as a Twenty One Pilot (Photos: Gustavo Gavotti / Franco Fafasuli)

