Twenty shots against a kiosk in the Las Delicias neighborhood

A kiosk located in the Las Delicias neighborhood was the target of a shooting attack on Sunday morning. The criminals fired about twenty times and there were no reports of injured people. The owner of the premises had been shot in the forehead in a similar incident committed last October.

According to residents of that sector of the southwestern district, the shots were heard at 6:30 a.m., shortly before dawn, in the 2100 block of Cazadores. The target was the “Miriam” kiosk, a humble local who he was already shot on other occasions.

Late in the morning he arrived at the Criminalistics personal place, which he collected 20 pods served and found impacts on the façade and two parked vehicles.

Five months ago, on October 28, Miriam was rushed to a hospital, since in a shooting attack a bullet hit him in the forehead.