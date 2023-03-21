Twitch kicks off 400 employees while the CEO is leaving

Recently, we have seen several major mass settlements from, among others, Twitter, Spotify and Amazon, the next company on that list is now Twitch which kicks 400 employees and in the same vein chooses Twitch CEO and co -founder Emmett Shear to step off. When Amazon owns Twitch, it can be assumed that Amazon’s latest mass settlement has affected the need to make cuts on companies linked to Amazon.

Twitch New CEO Dan Clancy has made a statement in a Blog posts About the reason behind the dismissals and there it is said that it is to reduce expenditure to increase the profitability of the business.

“User and revenue growth has not kept pace with our expectations.” They write. “In order to run our business sustainably, we’ve made the very difficult decision to shrink the size of our workforce.”

Emmet Shear who has been CEO of the company for 16 years also has pronounced itself about the reason to resign:

“With my first child just born, I’ve been reflecting on my future with Twitch.”

Do you think the platform will suffer from deterioration after the mass settlement and shift by the CEO?