Twitter account is not a party donation: Bundestag relieves Faeser

The Bundestag administration will not initiate proceedings against the SPD for an illegal party donation in connection with the Twitter account of Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). As reported, Faeser had her private account “@NancyFaeser” temporarily managed by her ministry.

According to a statement by the parliamentary administration to the Tagesspiegel, the facts will not be addressed “subject to new findings”. “There are no sufficient concrete indications that the SPD could have violated the party law, for example by accepting an inadmissible monetary benefit from a public body”. A statement from Faeser and the SPD did not initially exist on request.

Faeser’s account was first private, then business and is now non-business

Faeser had her personal Twitter account managed by her ministry for around a year until the beginning of February and used it for her official public relations work. During this time, the number of followers increased by tens of thousands. From the point of view of the ministry, this was impeccable: the government agency was allowed to take over personal accounts from politicians in social media and use them extensively if they were then used exclusively for official communication. During this time, Faeser only used her Twitter presence for business purposes.

Personal accounts of politicians in social media can only be managed by a ministry if the accounts are used exclusively for official communication. The Federal Ministry of the Interior on its services for @NancyFaeser

At the beginning of February, however, Faeser switched the account that had existed since 2012 so that she could use it for her candidacy for the state elections in Hesse. Since then, she has even been able to increase the number of followers by around 2000 – it is now almost 145,000.

Because public bodies are not allowed to make party donations, criticism of this maneuver by Faeser was voiced. Finally, there was the possibility of looking back at the ministerial services on the account as a monetary service and thus as a forbidden bonus for the SPD. The result would presumably have been proceedings against the party for incorrect information in the statement of accounts.

However, the Bundestag does not follow this: the parliamentary administration will not ask the SPD to comment as usual in such cases, it said. A more detailed justification as to the legal reasons for which she refrains from doing so was not given.

144,908 Nancy Faeser’s Twitter account currently has followers

Faeser now uses her account twice. Officially, it should now be a kind of private channel again, since the ministry has formally withdrawn from it. The Ministry of the Interior emphasizes that @NancyFaeser is “no longer an official account”.

Nevertheless, Faeser continues to appear there as “Federal Minister of the Interior and Homeland”, but at the same time as “Chairman of the SPD Hessen”. A photo shows her in front of a helicopter, which is supposed to accentuate the character of the minister. Accordingly, in the Faeser tweets, official messages as a minister and party-political content are mixed up.

