Twitter hacked: the source code of the social network can be found for free on GitHub

Twitter was hacked this weekend. The social network’s source code ended up free on GitHub for a while, before being removed. When questioned, Elon Musk and Twitter only respond with “poo” emojis to the press.

Parts of the social network source code Twitter, now owned by multi-billionaire Elon Musk, have been leaked online, as the company said. THE Twitter source code has been released for free on GitHub this weekend, a Microsoft-owned service where software developers share code.

The Twitter source code is on GitHub, what happened?

« GitHub does not generally comment on content removal decisions. However, in the interests of transparency, we publicly share every DMCA takedown request. said a spokesperson for GitHub, the DMCA aiming to copyright information on the Internet.

The source code is now removed from GitHub. But as you know, what ends up on the Internet stays on the Internet. The hack will create a new challenge for Elon Musk, who has cut Twitter’s workforce by more than a third and has faced an exodus of advertisers since buying the platform last October. Meanwhile, the CEO of Tesla, which bought Twitter for $44 billion, said the social network is now valued at less than $20 billion.

In making its takedown request, Twitter asked GitHub for information about who was behind the account that leaked the code. It would be a certain “FreeSpeechEnthusiast”, for the moment unknown to the authorities. At this point, no one knows who it is or how it got there.

In response to multiple press requests for comment, Twitter automatically responds with “poop” emojis. A surprising new communication approach that Elon Musk mentioned in a tweet at the beginning of March.