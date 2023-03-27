Twitter has halved in value according to leaked message from Elon Musk

There is no doubt that Twitter will go down in history as one of the worst takeovers ever, and when Musk put himself in a sticky situation and had to complete the deal, we knew right then and there that it would go badly. After the takeover, we’ve seen mass layoffs, chaos, threats, unpaid rent, and now a message from CEO Elon Musk has been leaked revealing that the value of the company has more than halved, dropping from $44 billion to around $20 billion

In addition to all the chaos that destroyed the value, large advertisers have also chosen to cancel their collaborations with Twitter and Fidelity, the company that made it possible for Musk to buy Twitter has dropped to 56% of the value since the purchase was completed. He also claims in the announcement that at the time he chose to fire the majority of employees, the company was four months from being bankrupt.

But despite all that, Elon Musk seems to have great visions for Twitter’s future as he claims that it will increase more than ten times in value.

“I see a clear, but difficult, path to a >$250B valuation,”