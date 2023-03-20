Twitter: how to keep two-factor authentication without paying?

Two-factor authentication (2FA) by SMS on Twitter becomes paid from today

Those who wish to continue using this mode of connection must pay the Twitter Blue subscription at €9.60 per month

But, apart from SMS, it is still possible to use Twitter for free with double authentication – we explain how

This Monday, March 20, 2023, Twitter will stop allowing two-factor authentication (2FA) by SMS on free accounts. This method of authentication is now reserved for subscribers of Twitter Blue, the paid offer of the social network, offered at €9.60 per month.

The platform surprised by announcing this change – and its aggressive execution. If users haven’t removed or replaced SMS verification with another 2FA mode of authentication – or subscribed to Twitter Blue before the deadline – two-factor authentication is simply disabled on their account.

Twitter is ending two-factor SMS authentication this Monday, March 20, 2023

This then makes the affected accounts vulnerable to hacker attacks. Even if the way of doing it may shock, Twitter actually has good reason to tackle two-factor authentication by SMS. This is the least secure method among all accepted methods for 2FA authentication. People who receive single-use codes by SMS expose themselves to hacking by “SIM swapping”.

We speak of SIM swappig when a hacker manages, with a little social engineering and other tactics, to convince the telephone operator of a victim to send him a 2nd SIM card, while leaving the 2nd active. A possibility that remains very useful when you have several devices consuming DATA and do not want to multiply subscriptions.

Put in the wrong hands, this copy of a SIM card can intercept a target’s text messages, including 2FA codes by SMS – but as this mode of authentication remains very popular, this is often how Twitter, Facebook and other accounts fall prey to hackers. Two-factor SMS authentication is far too easy to hijack.

How to keep or reactivate 2FA authentication on a free Twitter account

If you forgot to change the two-factor authentication mode of your Twitter account before the deadline, don’t panic: it is still possible to activate another authentication mode for free without going to checkout.

Several alternatives to SMS are possible. You can use an authenticator app, such as Google Authenticator or Authy. Users also have the option of opting for a security key, but this requires the purchase of a physical key, such as those sold by Yubikey, or Google Titan keys.

To change the two-factor authentication mode of your Twitter account, it’s very simple:

Log in to Twitter now from a web browser

In the side menu, click Plus (…)

Go into Settings and privacy

Go into Security and account access > Security

Go into Two-factor authentication

If you don’t have a physical key handy, opt for Authenticator app

Note that you must have such an authentication application on your smartphone. Among these applications we can mention Microsoft Authenticator, your favorite password manager or Google Authenticator.

You will then need to initiate adding a 2FA mode on the code generator app – and enter codes provided by Twitter

Once done, you can continue to use Twitter for free with peace of mind – knowing that your account is even more secure than before.