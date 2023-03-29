Twitter makes you pay to vote in polls and be visible, here are the changes announced by Elon Musk

Elon Musk announces big changes for Twitter. Only users certified by Twitter Blue will be featured in Suggestions and will be able to respond to surveys. The billionaire says he wants to limit bots with these restrictions.

The changes are linked on Twitter. Since the social network is led by Elon Musk, the billionaire has multiplied the blows to make its acquisition profitable. Not without attracting criticism from users, such as when Twitter’s press service decided to respond to all emails from the press with a poop emoji.

Today, the billionaire is announcing new rules regarding featured accounts and polls. We warn you, you will have to go to the checkout or risk being ignored.

New restrictions for free users

Elon Musk announces big changes. As of April 15, the party Suggestions that shows you the accounts you might like will only show those who pay Twitter Blue. In addition, voting in polls will be reserved for these same users. Basically, if you want to be heard on Twitter, you will have to pay the price of the Twitter Blue subscription.

The social network is gradually confirming its new business model set up by Elon Musk that Facebook is following up with paid certification on Meta and Instagram. Even if in fact, users do not like this new policy and want to deactivate their accounts!

Only Twitter Blue users will appear in suggestions

Only Twitter Blue users will be able to vote in polls

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription at $8/month or $84/year which allows you to have a certification with the blue badge… without even confirming your identity. Verified accounts are featured, can edit tweets, use NFT profile pictures, cancel tweet, upload longer and better videos, write tweets up to 4000 characters etc.

Finally, previously verified accounts will no longer be from April 1 and will have to pay for the Twitter Blue subscription.

Why these changes announced by Elon Musk?

Selon Elon Musk, many bots harm the platform and these decisions make it possible to limit their impact. Even if in reality, it is difficult to believe it. After all, certified Twitter Blue accounts aren’t even verified. Anyone can create a dummy account, have it certified and enjoy great promotion by the algorithms.