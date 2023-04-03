Twitter withdraws account verification to the New York Times

USA.- Twitter removed the verification mark from the main account of The New York Times newspaper, one of the news organizations most repudiated by Elon Musk, CEO of the social network.

The removal comes at a time when many of Twitter’s most high-profile users are preparing to lose their blue tick, which helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the platform.

Musk, the owner of Twitter, set a Saturday deadline for verified users to purchase a premium subscription or else they would lose the verification marks on their accounts. The NYT said in an article published Thursday that it will not pay Twitter for verification of its institutional accounts.

Musk tweeted Sunday that the Times account would be unchecked. He later published pejorative statements against the newspaper, which has extensively covered Twitter and failures in partially automated driving systems at Tesla, the electric vehicle company also owned by Musk.

Other Times accounts, such as its business section or opinion pages, still had their blue or gold marks on Sunday, as did several reporters for the publication.

“We do not plan to pay the monthly fee for checkmark status for our institutional Twitter accounts,” the Times said in a statement on Sunday.

“We also will not reimburse reporters (who pay) for Twitter Blue (verification) for their personal accounts, except in rare instances where such status is essential for reporting purposes,” the newspaper added.

The Associated Press, which has reported that it won’t pay for the check marks either, still had them in its accounts as of Sunday afternoon.

Twitter did not respond to an email asking questions about the removal of the checkmarks to The New York Times on Sunday.

The cost of maintaining the verification mark ranges from $8 per month for individual users to a starting price of $1,000 per month for an organization, plus $50 per month for each affiliate or employee account.