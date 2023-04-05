Two are linked to the process for sexual abuse against a migrant girl

Juarez City.- Two defendants for sexual abuse against a migrant girl were linked to the process by a Control judge this Tuesday.

They are Gilberto OA and Jorge Alberto LJ, who had a migrant girl under protection and no relationship was proven.

Following up on the inquiries, elements of the State Investigation Agency issued an arrest warrant.

The defendants were made available to the Control judge, where an agent of the Public Ministry, attached to the Specialized Unit for Family Violence, Sexual Offenses, against Compliance with Food Obligations and Trafficking in Persons, filed charges and confirmed the probable responsibility for the crimes of child abuse and sexual abuse; They will face their criminal proceedings under the precautionary measure of preventive detention.