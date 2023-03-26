Two arrested for killing a neighbor whose body was found bitten by pigs | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 25, 2023 | 10:00 p.m.

The brothers Daniel F. (58) and Ramón F. (50) were arrested in the last hours in the Paraje La Selva de Comandante Andresito, on suspicion of having murdered their neighbor, named Antonio Adir Sorensen (57) and Brazilian nationality , whose corpse was found with puncture wounds and partially eaten by pigs.

The incident became known this morning, after a man living in the vicinity alerted the Police that both suspects had found the body with several stab wounds. That at least they wanted to plant as a version.

When the uniformed officers arrived at the indicated place, they observed the lifeless victim lying on the ground and the police doctor established that the body had several cuts in the area of ​​the head, neck and right arm.

The testimonies collected in the area revealed that on Friday night the suspected brothers had shared a round of drinks with the Brazilian, for which they were interrogated by the uniformed officers and in that instance they entered into contradictions, offering conflicting versions.

In line with that, both were arrested for homicide and transferred to the police station, remaining at the disposal of the Investigating Court 3 of Puerto Iguazú.

In the search at the site of the attack, the uniformed officers kidnapped items of interest to the cause such as machetes and clothing. Next week both will be investigated by the magistrate and will be able to give their version of the facts.