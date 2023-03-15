Two awards for Steinbichlers!

The new, international association “Dancesport Heritage” initiated a series of tournaments with an overall rating for all age groups. Franz and Ria took part and shone with unbelievable success.

In a total of 17 competitions in the “Championship” and “Star Cup” series in the period from March 2022 to February 2023, they were always in the final. Seven victories, two 2nd and two 3rd places were the great result. Thanks to these great results, they won the overall ranking in both the over 65 class (of 174 couples) and over 70 class (of 68 couples), each in the standard dances.

For this they received the “Best ranking couple” award in these two categories at a big gala on February 26th in Pieve di Cento. They were the only couple to receive two of these honors at the same time. Your trainers, the five-time world champions Benedetto Ferruggia and Claudia Köhlerwere very proud of their senior dance couple.