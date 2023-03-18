Two dead and six wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in San Juan – Hola News

San Juan, Mar 18 (EFE).- Two people died and six were injured in a shooting that took place at dawn this Saturday at a nightclub in Santurce, in San Juan.

The double murder occurred in the Karma Lounge business, located on Dos Hermanos street in Santurce, according to the police statement.

The “Shotspotter” shot detection system alerted the Police to detonations at the scene, which occurred as a result of an argument.

When the agents arrived, they located inside the establishment the bodies of a man and a woman, who had gunshot wounds to their bodies.

In the incident, six people were also injured, who had to be transferred to different hospitals in the metropolitan area.

The Homicide division of the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps is investigating the facts. So far, the Police have not reported any arrests related to the case.