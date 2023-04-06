Two drivers were arrested for attacking Berni and eight bus lines go on strike

Two participants in the protest for the crime of the bus driver Daniel Barrientos in which the Buenos Aires Security Minister Sergio Berni was attacked were arrested last night by order of the Buenos Aires Justice on charges of aggravated attack against authority, which provides for a sentence of between six months to two years in prison. As a consequence, eight lines of buses are unemployed.

The affected lines are 218, 284, 325, 378, 622 and 628. Also 620, which is the one the murdered driver worked, and 382 of the Nueva Ideal company.

The detainees, Jorge Oscar Galiano and Jorge Ezequiel Zerda, would also be bus drivers and were arrested in a proceeding by the City Police in the last hours of Wednesday by order of Judge Luisa María Escrich, head of the Criminal Court, Misdemeanor and Offenses of CABA No. 20.

In the case, labeled as “NN s/attack against authority aggravated by putting hands on authority” (figure typified in article 238 paragraph 4 of the Penal Code), the prosecutor Carlos Fel Rolero Santurian, from the Criminal Prosecutor’s Office, intervenes. Misdemeanor and Offenses No. 31 of CABA. After the arrest, Galiano and Zerda were transferred to the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office, located at 1333 Paseo Colón Avenue, 7th floor of the Buenos Aires district.

The cause for which they were arrested began with a complaint from the City Police, which last Monday intervened in the demonstration of the bus drivers with its infantry corps, to take Berni from the place.

Until that moment, the Buenos Aires minister had been attacked with fists to the head and stone blows for long minutes without any public force interrupting the attack: the blows caused a fracture in his cheekbone.

The driver’s strike

The bus lines 218, 284, 325, 378, 622 and 628, of the Almafuerte company, and 620 and 328, belonging to the Nueva Ideal firm, did not provide their services this morning as a result of a surprise stoppage ordered by the drivers, in rejection of the arrest of two workers accused of having participated in the attack against Berni last Monday.

The measure of force, which this morning affected the operation of these bus lines that circulate in the western zone of Greater Buenos Aires, was declared by the group “Choferes Unidos”, which is confronted with the leadership of the Automotive Tramway Union (UTA) headed by Roberto Fernández, demanding the “immediate release” of the two detainees for the attacks suffered by the minister, when he approached to talk with the drivers in the framework of the protest they were carrying out for the crime of Barrientos.

“In principle, the strike is until midnight today, but it will be ratified in an assembly. There is also an intention for workers from other lines in the area to join,” said union delegate Salvador Strazzeri, who announced that the bus drivers will concentrate on the next few minutes at the intersection of kilometer 42 of Route 3, in the town of Virrey del Pino, in the La Matanza district, “where we will decide the steps to follow.”

The aggressions

The attacks occurred on Monday at midday at the intersection of Juan Manuel de Rosas and General Paz, the scene of the protest of the companions of the murdered bus driver on line 620 and an area whose jurisdiction corresponds to the Buenos Aires Police itself.

After Berni and the Buenos Aires Minister of Transportation Jorge D’Onofrio left the place, eight members of the Buenos Aires Police were treated with injuries by the Same due to the blows and blunt objects thrown at them, according to the Minister of Justice and Buenos Aires security Eugenio Burzaco.

On the other hand, Berni himself had communicated yesterday with the prosecutor Fel Rolero Santurian to convey his intention to promote the criminal case that investigates the attack he suffered on that day, according to sources from the Buenos Aires public ministry.

Berni was summoned yesterday to inform if he resolved to continue or withdraw from the criminal case as a victim, and although he did not attend due to agenda issues, he did communicate his decision to promote the complaint. The case is processed in the Buenos Aires Criminal, Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Court No. 20, but it is not the only one that began due to the attacks received by Berni and his collaborators.

Another complaint for the same facts, presented by the Buenos Aires Minister of Justice Julio Alak under the criminal figures of attack against authority, serious injuries and public intimidation, was filed in Criminal and Correctional Court No. 24 of the Federal Capital, in charge of Alfredo Godoy, with the performance of the prosecutor Romina Monteleone, head of the Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor No. 37.

On the other hand, the lawyer Valeria Carreras denounced the episode in the federal jurisdiction of Comodoro Py, where she asked that the alleged connection of political sectors with the attacks suffered by Berni be investigated. After the draw, that complaint was filed in Federal Court No. 9, subrogated by María Eugenia Capuchetti, while the prosecutor will be Carlos Stornelli.