Two iguanas “in love” stop traffic in Miami

A pair of iguanas stopped traffic on a central avenue in Miami-Dade when they decided to mate before the eyes of all the drivers passing through the area.

The traffic of vehicles stopped for a few minutes and the police had to intervene to protect the “in love” iguanas, cordially inviting them to get out of the middle of the road.

A witness at the scene yelled at the policeman not to stop the love, asked him not to interfere in the “work of nature”, but common sense triumphed.

The iguanas had to leave the area, hit by a guano stalk.

The video was shared by the Instagram profile Only in Dade. She proves that “love is in the air” in Miami, but she’s also a reminder that you shouldn’t let her surprise you in the middle of the street, because you’ll be breaking the law.

Always find a safe place to love, in the city of the Sun.