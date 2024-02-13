Two jihadists sentenced in Spain for recruiting other prisoners

MADRID .- A court in Spain announced this Tuesday that he sentenced him to seven years and six months in jail to two men who were serving sentences for belonging to an organization terrorist for recruiting other people for jihad through letters.

The National audience a jurisdiction in Madrid in charge of terrorism matters, sentenced Karim Abdeselam Mohamed, 50, and Mohamed El Gharbi, 36, for the “crime of terrorist recruitment and indoctrination,” the court said in a statement.

Both “sent letters to other inmates in order to keep them united in the jihadist ideology of the Islamic State, as well as to encourage them to continue their terrorist activity once they were released,” the court explained.

Mohamed was sentenced in 2015 to twelve years in prison for belonging to a terrorist organization, while Gharbi was sentenced in 2019 to eight years.

A third suspect, Abdelah Abdeselam Ahmed, was acquitted because although his letters had “a belligerent and rigorous content from a religious and ideological perspective, (…) they did not include slogans, emblems or drawings of the terrorist organization” Islamic State, he said. the notice.

Gharbi and Mohamed They met in prison and maintained contact through letters, and ended up agreeing to “unite the inmates imprisoned for crimes related to jihadist terrorism and lead them so that they do not abandon said ideology.”

They also painted in visible places in the prison to show that “radical Islamist prisoners were being held there” and to keep the recruits united in a “collective,” the court explained.

Ultimately, it was about “a set of activities fully suitable to radicalize, capture, indoctrinate and recruit followers to the cause” of the Islamic State, the statement added.

Mohamed was imprisoned in 2015 along with 10 other jihadists for belonging to a group linked to the Islamic State that recruited potential suicide bombers to go to Syria.

Source: With information from AFP