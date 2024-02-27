Two mayoral candidates murdered in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – Two mayoral candidates from a town in the state of Michoacán, in western Mexico, were shot to death in two separate events just four days before the start of the electoral campaign.

With these cases there are at least 26 attacks on candidates and politicians in the last four months, which has led analysts to predict that the general elections in June could be the most violent in the recent history of the Latin American country.

The first murder took place in the vicinity of a health center in the municipality of Maravatío, bordering the state of Guanajuato, where on Monday afternoon the gynecologist and obstetrician Miguel Ángel Zavala, who aspired to be the candidate for mayor of that state, was shot. town by the ruling Morena party.

The Michoacán state Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that Zavala was inside his vehicle parked in the back of the San Rafael clinic, where he worked.

Hours later and at another point in Maravatío, transport leader Armado Pérez Luna, pre-candidate for mayor for the opposition National Action Party (PAN) and Zavala’s rival, was also shot dead inside a vehicle.

The Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday that the shot body of Pérez Luna was located on Monday night inside a car on a street in the Infonavit neighborhood of Maravatío.

According to local media reports, Pérez Luna was shot by a person riding a motorcycle who then fled.

The State Prosecutor’s Office reported that it opened two investigations into the murders.

“Urgent” security measures

Condemning the crimes, the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, demanded urgent security measures from the authorities for the electoral process that begins on Friday.

“It is not possible that candidates from different parties are being murdered, no one is protecting them, there are no risk maps, there are no protocols or security mechanisms and the indifference of those who govern today continues,” Cortés said in a statement and added that these cases show the “very serious level of violence and insecurity that exists in the country.”

For its part, the Morena party also rejected the death of its candidate and considered it a “cowardly and deplorable act.”

Michoacán is one of the six most violent states in the country and is the scene of the fight between several cartels and criminal groups for control of the territory.

According to figures collected by the local civil association Data Cívica, which analyzes data and carries out A study of political violence in Mexico, between November and this month, 24 attacks on people related to parties have been recorded.

Source: AP