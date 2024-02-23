Two members of RBD are prevented from entering the Premio Lo Nuestro gala

MIAMI.- Something unusual happened last night at the gala. Lo Nuestro Award: Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chvez, from RBD were unable to enter the ceremony that took place at the Kaseya Center in Miami due to an error in the tickets and table assignment.

Given the rudeness, both artists spoke out on social networks to detail what happened.

“Hello to all the followers. Well here we are, we left Premio Lo Nuestro, apparently we are not going to be with you because they gave us the wrong tickets and apparently there were no tables anymore. This is something that surprises me a little, but oh well …apparently they have a strange organization,” said Christopher Uckermann from a vehicle accompanied by his colleague, Christian Chávez.

“And now we’re going to have dinner,” Chávez added with a frustrated face.

“We’re going to go to dinner, but well, the nominees couldn’t enter the event because they didn’t have the right tickets,” Uckermann added.

RBD travels to Miami exclusively to attend the awards

Likewise, Christopher took advantage of the complaint to highlight the effort they made on behalf of the Mexican group to travel to Miami and participate in the awards.

“We want to tell everyone and thank all the followers. Tell the followers worldwide: it hurts us a lot to come to Miami and apparently Premio Lo Nuestro didn’t have our places. It hurts us in the name of RBD, but we are bigger than this,” said the singer.

It should be noted that RBD was nominated in the ao-pop Group or Do category. Nomination that they won, but that paradoxically Christopher and Christian could not receive on behalf of the group made up of Anah, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez.