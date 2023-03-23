Two men in police custody after the robbery of the car of the CEO of the Suez group in Argenteuil

The armed robbery took place overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday when Sabrina Soussan’s driver was alone. Confidential documents were in the vehicle.

Two men were taken into police custody on Wednesday March 22 after the robbery in Argenteuil (Val-d’Oise) of the company car of the president and CEO of the Suez group, France Télévisions learned from the Pontoise prosecutor’s office. . The two individuals are suspected of having stolen, at gunpoint, the BMW of Sabrina Soussan, who was not present on board at the time of the events.

The robbery took place in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, around midnight, in the middle of a large avenue in Argenteuil. The CEO’s driver, alone in the car, was returning home. He got out of the vehicle to clear the road, which was blocked by garbage cans. Two men then pointed him with their weapons before fleeing in the BMW.

The two suspects were arrested while driving the vehicle. Confidential documents were in the car, as well as an access badge to the Palace of Versailles, France Télévisions learned from a police source.