Two men wanted for sexual abuse arrested

Juarez City.- Two alleged sexual abusers in Ciudad Juárez were detained in different cases by elements of the State Investigation Agency attached to the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Gender Reasons and to the Family, they already had arrest warrants for this crime.

In a statement issued by the State Attorney General’s Office, it indicates that it is David OR, as well as Alberto MS who were made available to the Control Judges of the Bravos Judicial District, to be taken to the hearings where agents of the Public Ministry will formulate charge against him.

The first of them for events that occurred between August and September 2021, at a home in the Virreyes neighborhood, where he allegedly performed acts of a sexual nature on several occasions against a 14-year-old adolescent.

While, to the second, for events that occurred during February and April 2013, November 2014 and September 2015, when he allegedly groped the victim of a sexual nature at a home in the Praderas de los Oasis neighborhood.

It will be the control judges who determine the legal situation of both detainees once they assess the formulation of charges by the Public Ministry.